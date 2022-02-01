Bennett under fire for not moving to Jerusalem

Ra'anana locals complain about prime minister's security

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's decision to not move to the official Balfour residence in Jerusalem in favor of staying in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ra'anana is facing increased scrutiny.

Residents are complaining about disruptions caused by the premier's security detail and measures taken by police to manage protests.

They say a series of high-profile meetings hosted by Bennett are turning the neighborhood into a nightmare.

Balfour Street is currently undergoing badly needed renovations, but on Friday Bennett put to rest any speculation that he will be relocating there on a more permanent basis once the renovations are completed.

“When Balfour renovations are finished, I’ll move there two to three days a week… My family will stay in Ra’anana," the prime minister told the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Bennett's term ends August 2023 when Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to assume the position as part of a rotation agreement of the coalition government.

The community members have petitioned the High Court of Justice for a solution to the disturbances but have not made progress yet in moving the case forward.