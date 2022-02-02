AG Mandelblit okayed illegal West Bank outpost before retirement

Ayelet Shaked welcomes the deal, calling it 'important for both Eviatar and for settlement as a whole'

Israel's outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit approved a deal authorizing a settlement on the cleared-out illegal Eviatar outpost in the West Bank, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

Mandelblit reportedly signed off on the plan during his final hours in office on Tuesday, according to The Times of Israel.

The plan to authorize the outpost requires final approval from Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked welcomed the deal, calling it "important for both Eviatar and for settlement as a whole," Haaretz reported.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Gantz, and Shaked recently pushed to advance the agreement, according to Ynet.

However, other coalition members disagree with the plan, saying the approval of the outpost was a reward for settlers who break the law.

Meretz party Knesset Member Michal Rozin said in a tweet that the approval was “a victory for the violence of the lawbreakers in the outposts."

Settlers left the outpost peacefully as per an agreement reached in July, and the area became a closed military zone.

A survey was carried out as part of the deal, determining that part of the land was not owned by Palestinians. However, Palestinians in villages nearby say the outpost was built on their land, and, before the settlers left, held protests which became violent clashes.

Israel's Justice Ministry declined to comment and the Prime Minister's office did not respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.