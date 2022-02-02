Report: Israel's police hacked phone of key individual in Netanyahu cases

Israeli media alleges the person may be Shlomo Filber, a close confidant of Netanyahu

Israel's police hacked into the phone of a person involved in the case against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Channel 13 reported Wednesday.

Channel 12 alleges the person may be Shlomo Filber, a former director-general of the Communications Ministry, a confidant of Netanyahu, and a state's witness in Case 4000.

In this case, the former premier is accused of having promoted regulations favorable to the telecommunications group Bezeq, owned by Shaul Elovitch. In exchange for these services, the then-CEO of Walla reportedly guaranteed good coverage of the prime minister and his wife.

Channel 12 aired recordings in which police discussed hacking a person's phone before interviewing Filber.

Content extracted from the phone, including photos, phone numbers, correspondence history, and more, was removed without a permit or a court order, Channel 13 reported.

According to the channel, this could cause a significant delay in the trial, as attorneys for the relevant defendants could request a retrial or postponement.

Netanyahu responded by tweeting, "Earthquake: Tonight it was revealed that police investigators hacked into phones illegally to overthrow a powerful right-wing prime minister."

Police said that the matter of phone hacking is currently being investigated, and refused to comment on the specific claim, according to The Times of Israel.

This report comes amid accusations that police used software from NSO Group to hack into citizens' phones. The report does not mention whether NSO Group's Pegasus was used in this case.