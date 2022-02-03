Israel's Lapid: legalizing Eviatar will harm Israel-US ties

'The outline will lead to an escalation in the delegitimization activities against Israel'

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that legalizing the West Bank Eviatar outpost could strain the relationship between the United States and Israel, Israeli media reported Thursday.

This comes after Wednesday's news that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit approved the reestablishment of the settlement during his final days in office.

In a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Lapid said that senior US government officials warned Israel of the consequences of moving ahead with the plan, Haaretz revealed.

“Any step toward implementing the plan, which as is known, was not made in consultation with me and is contrary to my opinion, includes an actual declaration of state lands or the issuing of a ‘special planning order,’ which could have serious diplomatic consequences and damage to foreign relations, first and foremost from the United States," Lapid warned.

"This has already been made clear by the US administration at senior levels."

A copy of the letter was sent to the Attorney-General's office.

“This would cause real damage in the growing legal-diplomatic campaign (against Israel) before international forums, taking advantage of it to promote the delegitimization of Israel," he added, according to Haaretz.

Israel's Army Radio reported that in an official opinion to the Justice Ministry, the Foreign Ministry's deputy attorney-general warned the Eviatar plan would cause damage to diplomatic relations, possibly bolstering boycott efforts against Israel.

“Diplomatic officials estimate that the outline will lead to an escalation in the delegitimization activities against Israel,” the opinion said, according to The Times of Israel.