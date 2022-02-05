Netanyahu lawyers expect to seek trial delay over phone hacking

'I want you to understand, the knowledge I have about your world, your life… is thorough'

The attorneys of Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the former owner of the Walla news site are expected to request a delay in Shlomo Filber's testimony, according to reports from Israeli media on Saturday.

This comes after the report that the phone of Filber, a key state witness and ex-director-general of the Communications Ministry, was hacked by the police as they were investigating Case 4000.

In this case, the former premier is accused of having promoted regulations favorable to the telecommunications group Bezeq, owned by Shaul Elovitch. In exchange for these services, the then-CEO of Walla reportedly guaranteed good coverage of the prime minister and his wife.

The report states that the phone was hacked without court authorization, which police and prosecutors are currently investigating. They are also checking whether others involved in the case were hacked.

An investigator for the Israel Securities Authority indicated to Filber that spyware may have been used against him in quotes published by Israel's Channel 12.

“We have… software that is a generation ahead of the NSA,” the Israel Securities Authority investigator said. It is not known if he was speaking about NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.

“I want you to understand, the knowledge I have about your world, your life… is thorough,” the investigator said.

“I can click on a person and see everything, I can see what you deleted, when you deleted, why you deleted, I can see everything,” the transcript read.