Israel expected to elect first-ever woman as attorney general

Gali Baharav-Miara will be presented alongside two other candidates approved by the search committee

Israel’s government is expected to appoint Gali Baharav-Miara as Attorney General on Monday following the recommendation of Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

It would make Miara the first woman to ever fill the role.

Miara's nomination will be presented alongside two other candidates approved by the search committee, Haaretz reported.

The appointed candidate will succeed Avichai Mendelblit, who left his post last week.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also voiced his support of Miara filling the role.

However, her nomination drew criticism over an allegedly partial selection process, with critics charging that Sa’ar’s recommendation paved the way for her election.

The chairman of the search committee, retired Supreme Court Justice Asher Grunis, opposed the nomination, saying she lacked experience in criminal law.

Miara is currently affiliated with the Tadmor Levy & Co. law firm, and prior to her private sector career, she worked for 30 years in the civil division of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

Sa’ar said that although it is a good idea to appoint a woman as attorney general for the first time, he supports Miara “because she’s the best candidate, the most seasoned, the most appropriate, with the richest and most impressive professional and administrative background,” Haaretz reported.

Sa’ar also appeared before the committee and presented his future plans to split the role into two positions - one to serve as Israel’s chief prosecutor, and the other as legal advisor to the cabinet and government authorities.

In addition to Miara, the search committee recommended Israel’s Deputy Attorney General for Public International Law Roy Sheindorf and legal advisor to the Defense Ministry Itay Offir.