Israel: cabinet votes to advance with controversial Citizenship Law

Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved the Citizenship Law for a vote in the Knesset plenum, drawing ire from the coalition's Meretz and Ra'am parties.

The bill will be brought before the plenum this week, according to The Times of Israel, and aims to deny granting citizenship or residency to Palestinians who marry Israeli citizens.

It was introduced in 2003 at the peak of the Second Intifada and was renewed every year until last July when it failed in the Knesset, due to opposition members attempting to embarrass the coalition.

Left-wing Meretz and Arab Islamist Ra'am are against the legislation, saying it's discriminatory.

“It’s a racist law, a law that discriminates against Israel’s Arab citizens, a law that has no place in a democracy. We’ve said we cannot support this law,” Israel's Health Minister and Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz told Channel 12.

“Anyone who goes against the agreements must understand it will come at a price.”

The bill's main supporter is Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who vowed to bring the bill back to the Knesset floor after the High Court ordered her to end her upholding of the bill since its failure.

“Over 100 members of Knesset support the bill, which is an essential one for the security of the state and for maintaining its Jewish identity,” Shaked tweeted Sunday.