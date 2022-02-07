Israel: Netanyahu blames PM Bennett for 3,000 Covid deaths

'We will get out of this wave... but it will be not because of Bennett, but despite him'

Head of Israel's opposition Benjamin Netanyahu railed against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a parliament (Knesset) plenum on Monday, telling Bennett he is responsible for 3,000 Covid deaths.

At the Knesset debate requested by the opposition, Netanyahu told Bennett that the first thousand died because the government took too long to produce the third round of vaccines, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

Netanyahu said the remainder died due to policies put in place since then.

"You, Bennett, did nothing to save these lives," Netanyahu told Bennett, according to The Post.

"Do you call this impotent behavior a policy? With God's help, we will get out of this wave, like the rest of the world. But it will be not because of Bennett, but despite him."

Bennett made a gesture with his hand, suggesting he thought Netanyahu was crazy.

Earlier, Bennett addressed Netanyahu’s Likud Party, asking, "Does it hurt you that we did not crush the economy? That we did not go to another election? Your vision is chaos," Israel's Channel 12 reported.

Netanyahu responded: "Naftali asked what hurts us. I will tell you: it hurts us that in a few months, you and your failed government will have destroyed all the achievements we brought to the State of Israel.”

"Eight months ago, we transferred to you the first country in the world to emerge from Covid, there were almost zero patients, zero infected, zero dead; and today, Bennett's new booklet is 'How to succumb to the plague,'" Netanyahu said.