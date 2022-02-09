Israel: Right-wing activists build new Negev settlement

Activists say the outpost responds to a lack of government policy on 'the spreading of the Bedouin Diaspora'

A confrontation between right-wing demonstrators and the Bedouin in Israel’s Negev drew police intervention after the activists created a new settlement near Rahat on Tuesday night.

The outpost was named “Ma'ale Paula” after Paula Ben-Gurion, the wife of Israel’s first premier.

According to the activists, the new settlement was established in response to the policies of Israel’s government in the south, specifically those involving the Negev’s Bedouins.

“Ma'ale Paula is the first in a line of settlements that will be established in the Negev,” the project’s organizers said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“This is in response to the lack of governance in the Negev to oppose the spreading of the Bedouin Diaspora.”

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a politician within Israel’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party who serves in the country’s parliament, arrived at Ma'ale Paula in order to “strengthen the families” there, The Post reported.

“We are the landlords here. It's ours,” the politician told the Bedouins who were arguing with the settlement’s activists.

Ben-Gvir said in a statement that “the control Bedouin are taking in the Negev over the country's lands is a problematic phenomenon that needs to be stopped.”

He explained that “the solution is to establish more and more Jewish outposts that will prevent this and will state a fact in the field.”

Law enforcement entered Ma'ale Paula and asked the right-wing demonstrators to leave the premises. When they refused to depart independently, Israel Police removed the activists by force.

By 9 AM, the outpost was emptied, and two people were taken in for questioning by police.