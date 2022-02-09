Israel: bill on connecting illegal West Bank outposts to power grid fails

Levin accuses Prime Minister Bennett of 'turning a cold shoulder to the children of the young settlements'

A bill led by Israel's opposition that sought to connect illegal outposts in the West Bank to the power grid failed Wednesday afternoon.

Likud Knesset member Yariv Levin put forward the bill; however, it did not receive the support of right-wing coalition factions Yamina and New Hope, subsequently being shot down in its preliminary reading.

Levin said the votes against the legislation were “a new height of shame, cynicism and the breaking of promises by people who don’t even care about the distress of small children," according to The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett voted against the bill, Levin accusing him of “turning a cold shoulder to the children of the young settlements," using a term used by the right to refer to illegal outposts.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett seen during a plenum session at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 7, 2022.

“While Arab intruders in the Negev are being connected to the power grid, the children of settlers will continue to freeze,” Levin continued, referring to the Electricity Bill proposed by the Ra'am Party in August, ToI reported.

The Electricity Bill, passed earlier this year, addressed the issue of the more than 13,000 Arab Israeli homes built illegally that cannot be connected to the national grid.

It did not cover illegally built homes in the outposts, which angered settlement movements and led to Levin's failed bill.