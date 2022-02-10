Friends of teen killed in car chase charged over rock throwing

The youths will be charged with racially motivated 'terror acts'

Four settler teenagers, involved in a car chase a year ago that led to the death of Ahuvia Sandak, were notified by prosecutors on Thursday that they will be indicted for hurling stones at Palestinians.

They will be charged with racially motivated "terror acts," according to Israeli media. Additionally, the State Attorney's Office decided to charge one of the four for driving without a license.

Sandak, 16, was killed in a car crash while fleeing from police in December 2020, after the attack on the Palestinian drivers.

The letter stated that the suspects, including Sandak, threw stones "about the size of a fist" at a Palestinian vehicle traveling 56 miles per hour close to the settlement of Kohav HaShahar, shattering the windshield, and damaging the body of the car.

A video from the Attorney General's office published two weeks ago shows the youths driving recklessly in the wrong lane as they attempted to evade police.

The Attorney General's office closed a probe into police conduct during the incident, stating that the evidence showed police were justified in chasing after the car.

Right-wing activists, however, accuse police of being responsible for Sandak's death, sparking protests that have escalated into violence and arrests.

Thursday's prosecution notice did not mention the police chase or Sandak's death.