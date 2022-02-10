Israel's Lapid: we will not build settlements preventing two states

'This government has made a policy of 'do no harm,'' Lapid says

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the country would not engage in settlement activity that could harm a possible two-state solution, Israeli media reported Thursday.

This statement comes in the wake of Israel advancing plans to authorize a yeshiva on the West Bank Eviatar hilltop beyond the pre-1967 lines.

“This government has made a policy of 'do no harm,'” Lapid responded when asked about settlements during a joint press conference with his German counterpart.

Settlement homes "will be built according to natural growth in the existing settlements," he said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He added, "We are not going to build anything that will prevent the possibility of a future two-state solution."

Lapid previously spoke out against the legalization of the Eviatar outpost, warning that it would harm ties between the United States and Israel.

“Any step toward implementing the plan, which as is known, was not made in consultation with me and is contrary to my opinion, includes an actual declaration of state lands or the issuing of a ‘special planning order,’ which could have serious diplomatic consequences and damage to foreign relations, first and foremost from the United States," Lapid warned in a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier this month.

Bennett's government intends to allow a yeshiva at the outpost, which now requires official approval from Defense Minister Benny Gantz.