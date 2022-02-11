Report: former AG blocked attempt to wiretap Netanyahu family

'We felt we were being neutered - that our hands were tied,' the source says

Israel's former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit blocked police requests to tap the phones of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife and one of his sons, Ynet news reported Thursday, citing an unnamed former senior police investigator.

The attempt to wiretap Sara and Yair Netanyahu came during the police investigation into suspected wrongdoings by the family.

“We had zero access to electronic media, at the office and at home. Mandelblit didn’t authorize it,” the former high-ranking police offer said, according to Ynet.

“We asked to listen in - the attorney general blocked it.”

“In their case, there was no question that we could not confiscate any of their equipment. We kept saying that Sara is pulling the wool over our eyes, and we can’t even check her phone to verify her claims,” he said.

“We could not even get permission to request a court order to tap their phones. We felt we were being neutered - that our hands were tied,” the source added, Ynet reported.

This comes amid allegations that Israel's police used spyware to hack into citizens' phones, including protest leaders, journalists, mayors, governments employees and associates of Netanyahu, including co-defendants and key witnesses in his ongoing corruption trial. This was reportedly done without court approval.

The Ynet report, however, appeared to refer to standard wiretapping rather than a hack of a phone with spyware such as Pegasus.