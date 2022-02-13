Netanyahu prosecution to tell court no illegal hacking

Investigation finds no evidence Pegasus spyware used in relation to corruption trial

The prosecution in Benjamin Netanyahu's graft trial reportedly will tell the court on Sunday that the trial can proceed.

That's after a probe into alleged police hacking misconduct in the case found no evidence of wrongdoing that would interfere with the case.

The Jerusalem District Court had postponed two hearings last week to allow investigators to look into those claims.

Netanyahu's attorneys filed a petition last week calling for a pause in the trial.

The investigation looked into 26 names that law enforcement allegedly targeted using NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. The alleged unwarranted surveillance by Israel Police was revealed in a recent Calcalist report.

So far, no activity has been found to be related to the former prime minister's corruption trial.

According to the police, only three phones were hacked with Pegasus spyware, and one attempt by the cyber unit was successful, which was done legally.

According to a Ynet report last week, Israel's former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit blocked police requests to tap the phones of Netanyahu's wife and one of his sons.

The attempt to wiretap Sara and Yair Netanyahu came during the police investigation into suspected wrongdoings by the family.