Israel's Justice Minister: no indication police spying reports are true

Sa'ar notes that he did not yet receive final findings from the ongoing investigations

Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Monday that there was no indication yet that police used spyware to hack the phones of government officials, activists and journalists.

However, he noted that he did not yet receive final findings from the ongoing investigations, as state prosecution continues to probe into the matter.

Earlier this month, Israeli daily Calcalist reported that police used Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of several public figures, including protest leaders, journalists, mayors, governments employees and associates of Netanyahu, all without the court's permission.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that an internal police investigation had found "that no action was taken against anyone in the absence of a court warrant against them," according to Reuters.

Some 1,500 phone numbers were checked, the statement added.

On Sunday, Israel's former Chief of Police, Roni Alsheich, denied that the country's police has access to the Pegasus spyware program.

“The Israel Police doesn’t have Pegasus,” he said, speaking at a conference at Reichman University, according to The Times of Israel, adding, “Someone will pay for this spin.”

Pegasus software gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets, which includes images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and can remotely operate their camera.