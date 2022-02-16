Herzog jeered for raising elderly Palestinian’s death in speech

Herzog says 'Jewish morality cannot accept this or be indifferent to this'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was met with jeers from the audience after he addressed the death of an elderly Palestinian detained by the country’s military while speaking at a national-religious conference.

Herzog delivered a speech on Tuesday at an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook’s death.

The Orthodox rabbi was a leading figure in Israel’s national-religious movement, and created the renowned Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva in Jerusalem’s Kiryat Moshe neighborhood back in 1924.

While issuing his remarks, Herzog spoke on the death of Omar As’ad, an elderly Palestinian-American man who died after being bound and detained by Israel’s troops.

The president said that the incident needs to be a “warning sign” for the country, according to The Times of Israel.

“The words of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda are even more relevant today,” Herzog said, adding “Jewish morality cannot accept this or be indifferent to this.”

His words prompted heckles and jeering from the audience, with a number of attendees leaving to demonstrate their displeasure.

Herzog later responded to the interruptions at the end of his speech, receiving a mixed reaction from the gathering.

“I can’t ignore what happened here a few minutes ago and so I say to you, we need to learn to love and to know the other, because all of us were created in the image (of God) and he (As’ad) could have been our grandfather.”