Opinion: One State Rising

'A separate and independent economic entity called Palestine is a fiction'

To anyone listening and reading the papers it’s clear that the discourse regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict changed in the final months of 2021. What until then had been an ongoing discussion on when and how to finally implement a two state solution – the reigning default outcome for the conflict – is turning into the realization that we are likely already in a one state scenario.

Accordingly, a one state outcome may well be what awaits Israelis and Palestinians down the road.

The two state solution has been spurned by successive Israeli governments ever since 2009, the last time then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned it in positive context in a speech at Bar IIan University. Since then, neither the Palestinians nor the international community have been able to prod Israel towards the two state solution to any degree. Former US president Donald Trump’s plan, which literally broke two states into pieces, subsequently did major damage and when Naftali Bennett (who on record strongly opposes Palestinian statehood) became prime minister, his appointment smothered the little hope that was left.

Former US president Donald Trump watches as former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, September 15, 2020.

The present Israeli government's policy of “shrinking the conflict” – a euphemism for alleviating bilateral issues but not resolving them – calls mostly for systematic minimization of economic and security hurdles between Israel and the West Bank (and even the Gaza Strip). Since it does little to improve Palestinian economic independence, but rather further deepens Palestinians’ economic dependence on Israel, it is clearly speeding up the slide into a one state outcome. This development has been evident for years, ever since the Green Line was erased from Israel’s maps in the aftermath of the 1967 War, by confidential government decree.

Israel and the West Bank, and to some extent Gaza as well, are converging into one economic entity with a single currency, one labor market, one customs office, one regulator and one tax collector. Arieh Arnon, professor emeritus of economics at Israel’s Ben Gurion University, declared on a leading Israeli media site that “a separate and independent economic entity called Palestine is a fiction.” This reality should clearly reflect on the way economic data is presented to the Israeli and Palestinian public.

The fact that presentations continue to show the economies of Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) as separate entities, is part of Israel’s efforts at make believe. By insisting on including Jewish settlers in the West Bank in the economic statistics of Israel while keeping Palestinian residents out, it disregards relevant commitments to the OECD. Were the true population of the West Bank used in the statistics, the economic credentials of the Start-Up Nation would be considerably less impressive.

While gradual economic convergence is an ongoing reality, Israel’s settlement activity in the West Bank continues within the confines of what is politically possible without incurring the wrath of US president Joe Biden’s administration. That by all indications, appears to be quite a lot.

Among numerous other projects in the West Bank and east Jerusalem where construction is either underway or in the planning stage, is the DCITY complex on the outskirts of Maaleh Adumim, east of Jerusalem. The project combines an amusement park with a large shopping center, and targets both Palestinians and Israelis as tenants and customers; thus, as The New York Times put it, ”illustrating fading prospects of a resolution to the conflict by means of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.”

While reality ruthlessly chips away at the possibility of implementing a two state solution, making it more unlikely by the day, Israeli and Palestinian politicians haven’t caught up to this fact yet and mainly keep quiet, in a kind of joint denial.

Politically, in Israel, the two state solution is dead, only waiting to be declared so by a courageous politician, of which there aren’t many. The PA remains locked on two states no matter how remote the likelihood of it ever happening. For the administration of Mahmoud Abbas, two states is its ethos, its raison d’etre, a policy objective it cannot diverge from on its own volition without major, unpredictable repercussions.

But the public on both sides has already drawn its conclusions.

The Israeli public, which for years has been ambivalent about two states, has recently begun to internalize the situation and its support for the two state solution has dropped below 50% for more than a year already. Israelis want separation but not two states. Palestinian support has been below 40% for even longer than that.

Meanwhile neither side is willing or able to formulate an alternative because of its internal political limitations. That despite the extreme volatility of the status-quo, where settler violence in the West Bank, random acts of Palestinian terror, and Sheikh Jarrah evictions chase each other almost daily - with Hamas standing by, ready to pour more gasoline on the flames should that even be necessary.

While the volatility of the situation clearly calls for massive engagement, that doesn’t seem to be forthcoming: neither from Israel’s government, nor from the PA, or anyone in the international community, which seems to be otherwise engaged. No matter how prominent or expert those warning of the one state scenario are – whether they be members of the military, like Brig. Gen. (res.) Udi Dekel or former Chief of Staff Lt. Gen (res.) Gadi Eisenkott, or prominent academics such as Ian Lustick, a professor at Pennsylvania State University and author of “Paradigm Lost” – Israel continues drifting along in denial, ignoring the admonitions.

At least public discourse is changing and proposals to resolve the conflict that have until now been given little attention are cropping up and being discussed – like in the recent Institute for National Security Studies report reviewing (not recommending) one-state alternatives, including federative concepts, giving them legitimacy for the first time.

For the time being, the one-state discourse remains mostly negative, suffused with multiple warnings about the impending doom of the Zionist dream should a one state outcome become reality. Truth be told, there is little to be concerned about. It’s long overdue that Zionism adapts to the reality it has created in the region, and Israel becomes a multicultural and multinational state of all its citizens – as its declaration of independence certainly permits.

Clearly most of the present carriers of the Zionist banner don’t see it that way and are unlikely to pursue such a path. But there are enough Israelis (and Palestinians) out there who can make it happen once the politicians catch up with reality, which is moving in that direction anyway.

For the time being those in favor of such a development can cherish the fact that Israel’s opposition party already lambasts the present heterogeneous coalition as an 'Israeli-Palestinian government.'