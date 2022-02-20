Israel: Police speak out against lawmaker abuse of immunity

'We denounce the unrelenting attempts to trick the public and besmirch the Israel Police'

Israel’s law enforcement spoke out against government officials taking advantage of their immunity on Sunday, referencing far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir’s actions in east Jerusalem.

“Unfortunately we are witnessing in recent days the wrongful phenomenon of public servants abusing their power of immunity, creating provocations and fanning the flames in the area,” the police said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Ben-Gvir established a makeshift “office” in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, a community in east Jerusalem which is also known as Shimon HaTzadik, as part of a demonstration calling for increased security in the area after an alleged firebombing at a home housing a Jewish family.

“As if this was not enough, some of them choose to repeatedly besmirch the police, commanders and dedicated officers who are acting in the area day and night in order to preserve the peace and security of all of the residents in the area,” Israel Police charged in its statement.

Ben-Gvir, who serves in Israel’s parliament, alleged that police at the scene were biased against the lawmaker and his supporters, and that they were violent towards the right-wing demonstrators.

“We denounce the unrelenting attempts to trick the public and besmirch the Israel Police,” the country’s law enforcement declared Sunday.

“The Israel Police acts at the site to prevent violence, disruptions of order and friction... The police had acted and reinforced its presence in the neighborhood before any public servant arrived.”