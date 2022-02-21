Israel's Gantz: 'The military is under fire from home'

'There are attempts to thwart the new service outline... This is a security hazard," says Gantz

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated on Monday that the government must support his proposals to reform the national service system, seemingly threatening to bring down the country's coalition.

Giving a speech at the Makor Rishon newspaper's conference, Gantz said that the military is "under fire from home," fuming at those who attacked the army and the new Draft Law.

"It (the military) suffers attacks from irresponsible public figures, some of them post-Zionists who are willing to weaken us all for 'likes,'" Gantz said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"There are attempts to thwart the new service outline, in which all parts of Israeli society will be integrated. This is a security hazard. The fact that half of each grade does not enlist - is unfair and dangerous," Gantz said.

Gantz's proposed reforms include requiring all Israeli citizens - including the ultra-Orthodox - to engage in some kind of national service at the age of 18.

He stated that those who criticized the pension hike were spreading "blood libels" against military officers.

“As someone who has voted with the coalition in favor of issues that I don’t agree with, I know that you need to give support to the minister responsible for the matter,” said Gantz, The Times of Israel reported.

“In the previous government, with my presence, and with my work, I ensured Israeli democracy, and now I feel that sometimes I am forced to do the same thing for (Israeli) security. I have no intention of allowing this situation to continue,” he said.