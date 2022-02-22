Israel appoints four new Supreme Court justices

Chaled Kabub is the first Arab Muslim to have a permanent seat on Israel's Supreme Court

Israel’s Judicial Appointments Committee on Monday appointed four new Supreme Court justices, including the court’s first Muslim judge.

The new justices

- Ruth Ronnen, Tel Aviv District Court judge

- Khaled Kabub, Tel Aviv District Court deputy president

- Gila Canfy Steinitz, Jerusalem District Court deputy president

- Yechiel Kasher, attorney

Ronnen and Kabub are considered liberals, Canfy Steinitz a moderate conservative, and Kasher as a centrist conservative-leaning, Haaretz reported.

“They were selected according to the three criteria I set: excellence, balance, and diversity," said Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

"A variety of opinions, genders, and ethnic backgrounds,” he continued, The Times of Israel reported.

"... the justice system needs repair and not destruction, and appreciate the commitment to preserving Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

Kabub filled the slot for an Arab justice, becoming the first Muslim Arab to have a permanent seat on the court - previous Arab justices were Christians.

Two of the new appointees will immediately take their seats while the other two must wait to replace Justices Neal Hendel and George Karra to retire later this year.

Under Israeli law, a new justice must be approved to the Supreme Court by at least seven of the appointments committee’s nine members.

All of the newly appointed justices were expected to receive up to eight votes, according to Haaretz.

Parliament member and committee member Simcha Rothman, however, will most likely oppose all four.

“Not one of them is on the list of leading candidates, and therefore, I will oppose the entire deal," said Rothman.

The appointment process has dragged on for months, being delayed by disagreements among the committee members.