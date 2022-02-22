Israel: Eli Avidar to resign from government, return to parliament

Member of Yisrael Beitenu party expected to stay in coalition

Israeli minister without portfolio Eli Avidar is expected to resign from the government and return to parliament, but will stay in the ruling coalition, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

The member of Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman's secular right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party is scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce the decision.

Avidar is reportedly unhappy about not being given a ministerial role in the government of change formed eight months ago.

He resigned from the Knesset (Israel's parliament) under the Norwegian Law that allows for ministers or deputy ministers to resign from the Knesset, with their seat taken by the next member on the party list.

"He is now the most important factor in the coalition, greedy for revenge and with principled opposition to a large part of the government's moves," Channel 12 reported.

The Avidar news is the latest headache for the unity government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who managed to unseat former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by cobbling together the most diverse coalition in the history of the Jewish state.

On Monday, Defense Minister and leader of the centrist and liberal Blue and White party Benny Gantz announced that his faction would boycott government legislation due to a dispute over pensions for Israeli army officers.

Gantz met with Bennett in his office but it reportedly ended without any conclusive decision made.

"This government is doing great things for the citizens of Israel in the economy, in security, in peace. There is a problem, we will solve this problem like all the other problems," Bennett said.