Israel: Meretz MK selected as consul-general to Shanghai

'It is a great privilege to be the first Arab woman to hold such a high diplomatic position,' Zoabi says

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday appointed parliament member Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi to the Israeli Consulate General in Shanghai, China, subject to government approval.

Zoabi is currently a member of Israel's left-wing Meretz Party.

Lapid praised Zoabi as “having rich managerial experience and impressive and varied economic and public experience,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

“I wish her luck and am certain she will lead the Israeli consulate in Shanghai to new and important achievements,” Lapid stated.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi attends a Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs meeting, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 21, 2021.

“There is no dispute about China’s importance and that of Shanghai, in particular, to the global economy. Our economic relations with China are an important engine of growth for Israel’s economy and we should continue promoting them.”

Kati Piasecki, a current member of the Bat Yam City Council, is expected to replace her in Israel’s parliament (Knesset).

"It is a great privilege to be the first Arab woman to hold such a high diplomatic position,” Zoabi said, regarding her appointment.

“I am pleased to be able to contribute to the important task of strengthening economic, trade and cultural cooperation with one of Israel's important economic partners in the world from the Israeli Consulate General in Shanghai, an important nerve center of the world economy."

MK (Member of Knesset) Mossi Raz, also of Meretz, welcomed Lapid's decision to appoint Zoabi as consul and the future appointment of Piasecki as a member of the Knesset: "The right women in the right places," he said.