Israel: Backlash over Shanghai consul's comments on national anthem

'I don’t know the anthem by heart, the phrase ‘the Jewish soul’ excludes me,' Zoabi says

Israel's newly appointed consul general to Shanghai, Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, said Wednesday that she is alienated by Israel's national anthem and that she does not know the words, prompting backlash.

Zoabi was asked what she will do when Hatikvah (Israel's national anthem) is played at official ceremonies during an interview with Kan Bet radio.

She replied, “I don’t know the anthem by heart, the phrase ‘the Jewish soul’ excludes me," referring to the second line of the anthem.

Zoabi was also asked if she recognizes Israel as the Jewish state.

“Israel is a democratic country and I want it to be more democratic,” she responded. “I mostly want it to be more equal; I entered the Knesset mostly in order to promote equality."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi seen during a press conference of the Meretz Party, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2021.

She mentioned that she pledged loyalty to the country when she became a member of parliament, like all lawmakers.

Opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called her appointment a "scandal" in response, according to The Times of Israel.

He accused Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who appointed her, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of "selling out Zionism in favor of their political survival."

“It is inconceivable that the person representing Israel in one of the important world powers is someone who doesn’t recognize Israel as a Jewish state and opposes its national anthem,” he tweeted in Hebrew. “I demand that the government cancel her appointment today.”