Israel: Covid state of emergency lifted after two years

In a 'special health situation' restrictions will only be enforced after a committee votes to approve them

Israel's ministers on Wednesday approved the country's transition to a "special health situation" starting March 1, ending the state of emergency Israel has been in for two years due to Covid.

The decision was made as Israel's daily Covid cases have been dropping in recent weeks.

During the state of emergency, new restrictions could be imposed by the cabinet before approval by the parliament's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

In a "special health situation" restrictions will only be enforced after the committee votes to approve them, according to the "coronavirus law" passed last month. The restrictions must be brought before the panel five days before the desired date of enforcement.

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee or the entire plenum must approve if the cabinet wishes to reinstate a state of emergency.

“In view of the morbidity trends and the easing of restrictions, set by the government, and in light of the government’s justified approach and establishment of a routine of life alongside the pandemic, I appeal to you to declare a special state of health, which will bring an end to the state of emergency that has lasted since 2020,” the chairman of the the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, parliament member Gilad Kariv, wrote to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, according to The Times of Israel.

“The transition to a ‘special health situation’ will leave the government with the necessary tools to deal with the pandemic in its current form, while restoring the normal relationship between the executive and the legislature, and while conveying an empowering message a return and continuation of normalcy in the State of Israel,” the letter continues.