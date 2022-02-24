Israel: Bennett shies from Russia mention in Ukraine remarks

'For those who have yet to flee Ukraine - leave now, protect your life'

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivered his first public comments on the Ukraine conflict since Moscow launched an attack - and avoided mentioning Russia in his remarks.

In a speech at a military graduation ceremony for officers in Israel’s armed forces, Bennett did not name Moscow, but instead focused on the humanitarian concerns brought by its invasion of Ukraine.

He called on Israel’s citizens to leave Ukraine immediately in the face of “difficult, tragic times.”

“For those who have yet to flee Ukraine - leave now, protect your life,” the premier urged.

“Our people are waiting to get you at the border crossings in the western part of the country.”

Israel on Tuesday finished relocating diplomatic staff from its embassy in the capital city of Kyiv to Lviv, a city in the western part of Ukraine situated some 50 miles from the border with Poland.

Embassy employees are continuing their work at the consular office there to assist Israeli citizens who are looking to leave the country as Russia launches military operations further into Ukraine.

“Every Jew around the world knows that we are waiting for him here, and that the door of the State of Israel is always open,” Bennett said.

He also promised that Israel would provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

The premier’s comments marked a significant departure from those given by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on the matter.

Earlier, Lapid sharply denounced Moscow’s actions in Ukraine as “a grave violation of the international order.”

An unnamed diplomatic source disclosed to The Times of Israel (ToI) that the difference in tone was intentional and coordinated between the two officials.