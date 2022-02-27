Israel: Jewish Agency selection committee fails to nominate president

The selection committee plans to restart the nomination process and reopen the list of candidates

The Jewish Agency's presidential selection committee meeting ended Sunday without a decision on the semi-governmental organization's next director.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid lobbied for his candidate, former parliament member and member of his Yesh Atid party Ruth Calderon — an educator, Talmud scholar and founder of Israel's first secular yeshiva — but without success.

None of the candidates received nine of the 10 votes required to be chosen as the next chairperson of the Jewish Agency.

The selection committee announced that it would restart the nomination process and reopen the list of candidates "until the most suitable person for the position is found."

View of the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem, November 29, 2016.

The Jewish Agency said that “all candidates were notified that none had received the votes needed for nomination and that the selection process is being extended until the most suitable candidate is found. The committee thanks all of the candidates for their participation in the process," according to Haaretz.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the executive of the World Zionist Organization, acting director of the agency, Yaakov Hagoel, will remain in office until the board of directors meets again in July.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, a candidate, expressed disappointment.

"The inability of the selection committee to put forth a candidate for the Jewish Agency raises serious questions about the process and its politicization," she said, according to Israeli media.

"This is even more problematic at this current time when war is raging in Ukraine, and Jewish Diaspora communities need effective leadership."