Israel: Change in immigration policy prompts backlash

'This is the first time... that the Law of Return creates two different categories of eligible individuals'

Israel’s Interior Ministry on Monday revealed a change in policy for Jewish immigration to Israel - or “aliyah” - prompting backlash by easing the process only for those who were born to Jewish mothers, known as “halachic” Jews.

People with at least one Jewish grandparent are eligible to become a citizen of Israel through the Law of Return - which also grants citizenship to the applicant’s spouse and children (regardless of Jewish status) provided they arrive together with the Jewish family member.

However, Ukraine barred all men from leaving the country in order to maintain its military amid an invasion by Russia - meaning that male Jewish candidates for immigration could be stuck there along with their families, Haaretz reported.

To ease the process, Israel’s Interior Ministry determined that it would allow aliyah candidates’ non-Jewish spouses and children to receive citizenship in Israel without the Jewish candidate present.

But, only if the candidate is a halachic Jew.

If the candidate’s only Jewish parent is the father, the non-Jewish family members will not be granted citizenship.

This policy change was presented by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked during a special parliament (Knesset) session on Israel’s preparedness to take in thousands of Ukrainian immigrants over the next few weeks.

“This is the first time I can remember that the Law of Return creates two different categories of eligible individuals,” said Knesset committee chair Gilad Kariv, Haaretz reported.

“Until now, eligible individuals have always enjoyed the same exact rights,” he said, adding that he planned to raise the issue with Shaked.