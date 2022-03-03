Israel: Lawmakers convene to allow airline to fly to Moscow

Israel's El Al and Russia's Aeroflot operate two daily flights between Tel Aviv and Moscow

The Israeli parliament's Finance Committee convened at one in the morning on Thursday for an unscheduled session, hoping to provide El Al Airlines with a government guarantee to continue flying between Israel and Russia.

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman put out a letter prior to the meeting, stating that international insurance firms told El Al that due to sanctions imposed on Russia, they would no longer be able to provide insurance for Israel's flagship carrier for flights between Russia and the Jewish state.

Lieberman said in the letter that, because of this, Israel's government would replace the insurance companies, covering El Al for up to $2 billion in uninsured losses, Haaretz reported.

Israel's El Al and Russia's Aeroflot operate two daily flights between Tel Aviv and Moscow. However, as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several countries have imposed a ban on Russian airlines flying through their airspace.

Only three committee members attended the short parliament meeting. Michal Frank, the Transportation Ministry’s director general, stated that maintaining service between the countries was a political decision.

“There are 600,000 Jews living throughout the Russian Federation and another 45,000 to 65,000 Israelis currently there, and therefore we have to maintain the air route so as not to cut off contact with them and to enable them to return home,” said Finance Committee chairman Alex Kushnir of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party, according to Haaretz.