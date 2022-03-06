Bennett: 'Moral duty' to try and broker end to Ukraine-Russia war

Israeli prime minister makes first public comments after meeting in Moscow with Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday called it a "moral duty" to try and end the military confrontation in Ukraine, in his first public comments since meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The situation is not good. Many people are suffering and it will be much worse if things continue this way," the premier said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Remarking on Saturday's three-hour meeting with Putin, Bennett said that "even if the chance is not great, there is a small opening. We have access to all sides and the ability. There is a moral duty to do everything. To try and make an effort to do something."

Following his meeting with Putin, Bennett flew to Berlin for consultations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Bennett continued to urge Israelis in Ukraine to come back to Israel, saying that moments like the current one "when Jewish people are not safe" serve as a reminder "of the importance of the State of Israel" as the home of the Jewish people.

The premier also indicated the number of immigrants to Israel would be capped, saying the government will "put up a number this week of what we can take in," saying that Israel is "preparing for a large wave of immigration."

He was scheduled to visit Ben Gurion Airport later in the afternoon along with other ministers to greet a plane arriving from Romania with orphans. Earlier in the day, 300 Ukrainian Jewish refugees arrived in three planes from Poland and Moldova.

Bennett also briefly touched on the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, reportedly in the final stage, praising the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency for refusing to agree to Iranian demands to stop inspections of nuclear sites.