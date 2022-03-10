Israel: Parties set to defy coalition in Citizenship Law vote

'We will vote against the law even if the vote turns into a no-confidence vote in the government,' says Abbas

As Israel's parliament (Knesset) faces the final vote on the controversial Citizenship Law on Thursday, two parties in the ruling coalition say they will not support the bill.

The Citizenship Law, spearheaded by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, seeks to prevent Palestinians who marry Israelis from obtaining permits to live with their spouses in Israel.

Ra'am party head Mansour Abbas said on the Knesset floor that his party would vote against the bill, even if it becomes a vote of no confidence in the government.

“Governments should fall because of such a law. We will vote against the law even if the vote turns into a no-confidence vote in the government,” he said, according to The Times of Israel.

“We led a move that created political stability in the State of Israel. If we come to the conclusion that this move does not bring results for Arab society – we will reconsider matters."

The left-wing Meretz party refused to comment to Haaretz on how its members plan to vote, however it is also expected to oppose the law. Meretz Knesset member Mossi Raz told ToI that disagreements regarding the law will not turn into a crisis for the coalitions, saying, "The coalition will survive."

If the bill doesn't pass, it will likely be presented again in the parliament summer session.

However, some coalition members think the bill has a good chance of passing, as it has the support of right-wing parties in the opposition.

Likud, Religious Zionism, United Torah Judaism, and Shas are expected to contribute 53 votes in support of the measure, says a spokeswoman for the Religious Zionism party, Simcha Rothman, according to ToI.