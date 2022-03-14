Israel reportedly bars Ethiopian Christian pilgrims from entry

News of the measure sparks backlash both from within Israel and abroad

Israel allegedly barred entry to Ethiopian Christians on pilgrimage visits to the country out of concerns that the travelers will not return to their war-torn homeland, according to media reports on Sunday.

Tourism agencies in Israel reportedly received notices from the country’s Population and Immigration Authority which warned that the visitors may attempt to remain in Israel because of the conflict raging in Ethiopia, according to Channel 13.

Additional restrictions are being imposed on such travelers - the letter added that Ethiopians who seek to tour Israel must first contact the country’s authorities, though pilgrims from other countries are not required to follow this procedure.

News of the measure sparked backlash both from within Israel and abroad.

The leader of the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association, Yossi Fatal, denounced the policy as “severely discriminatory” in a letter to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

Fatal also added that groups in Ethiopia are reaching out to officials in Israel to decry the change in procedure.

However, Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority maintains that the policy is necessary due to past instances of Ethiopian travelers overstaying their visit to the country.

“Many tourist groups arriving from Ethiopia over the past years have indeed not returned and remained in Israel illegally,” the agency explained, according to ToI.