Israel: Ministers spar over allowing Ukrainian refugees to receive healthcare

'It is inconceivable that we are receiving people from a war and not giving them medical treatment'

Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked stated she refuges to allow the country to fund medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees, prompting a response from Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, according to a Thursday report.

Three sources present during a cabinet meeting told Channel 12 news that Shaked stated there is "no chance" Israel would pay for medical insurance.

In a closed meeting, Horowitz responded: “It is inconceivable that we are receiving people from a war and not giving them medical treatment.”

“It is a shame and a disgrace,” Horowitz added, according to the report.

Although costs would not be very high, estimated at only a few million shekels, the government decided not to pay for the insurance.

Shaked said in response that “these are not refugees but people who are coming (to Israel) on a tourist visa,” according to Channel 12.

“They will receive urgent medical care through Terem (Emergency Medical Services Centers), but there are families who host them, and they can handle their private insurance,” she added.

According to Channel 12, Shaked is worried those with Israeli health insurance would settle in Israel permanently and refuse to leave once the war ends.

The debate is expected to resurface as early as the next cabinet meeting.