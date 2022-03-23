Case 4000: Netanyahu trial hits climax as Shlomo Filber testifies

Filber is one of two former aides testifying as state witnesses against Netanyahu

Shlomo Filber, a former aide to Israel’s ex-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is delivering his testimony against the former leader as part of the Case 4000 corruption trial.

Prof. Emanuel Gross, a criminal law expert from the University of Haifa, spoke with i24NEWS on what Filber’s testimony means for the case.

“We have… to understand that Filber is a state witness, which means by definition he was an accessory, an accomplice actually… to Bibi Netanyahu’s crimes,” Gross told i24NEWS, using a nickname for the ex-premier.

“He realized that the prosecution could actually put him on trial. Instead of putting him on trial he was given the benefit of being a state witness - and as such he is obligated to testify against Bibi Netanyahu and tell the truth.”

Filber is one of two former aides testifying as state witnesses against Netanyahu - the other is Nir Hefetz.

Gross called the two state witnesses “main actors,” and said that “most of the evidence” against Netanyahu will depend on them - which makes Filber’s testimony a key moment in the corruption trial.

While he stressed that the situation is too early to call with certainty, Gross said he believes at this point that the former prime minister will not be able to avoid facing penalties in the case.

“I don’t think that, at this stage, [Netanyahu] has a chance to get off those charges,” the professor said.