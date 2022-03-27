Israel: Settlement group to launch campaign to bring down coalition

'The freeze government has no right to exist,' says the campaign

Israeli settlement leaders are planning to launch a campaign, aiming to bring down the governing coalition and hoping to force new elections, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

An umbrella organization of settler mayors known as the Yesha Council plans to announce the campaign on Sunday, Channel 12 reported.

According to the council, the move is being made due to the government's "unprecedented" policy of "freezing" settlement construction and "destroying" settlement homes.

"There is a freeze. There is no government," is the tagline for the campaign.

“The current government was established on the basis of maintaining the diplomatic status quo and continuing the construction in Judaea and Samaria like the previous government,” the campaign says, according to The Times of Israel, using the Biblical names of the West Bank.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government were seen as more compliant to the settlement movement, with more backing from the United States under the Trump administration.

“In recent months, the current government has frozen construction, destroyed Jewish homes, and enabled illegal Arab control over Area C on the way to establishing a Palestinian state,” the campaign says, according to ToI.

“The freeze government has no right to exist.”

While the government has not been approving new settlements, it has not officially frozen settlement construction.