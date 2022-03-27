Israel: Cabinet approves 5 new communities in the Negev

The ministers call their resolution 'a significant step in strengthening settlement in the Negev'

Israel's cabinet approved the establishment of five new Negev communities on Sunday, just days after plans to build ten communities in the Arad area were revealed.

One of the five communities will be set aside for Bedouin, one will be a cooperative community known in Israel as a kibbutz, and the other three will be communal villages.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Construction and Housing Minister Zeev Elkin initiated the plan. The plan was to have admissions committees vet applicants seeking to move to the communities, prompting backlash from left-wing members of the cabinet, according to Haaretz.

Shaked and Elkin announced the plan for the communities on Wednesday, one day after a terror attack in Be'er Sheva left four people dead.

The ministers called their resolution "a significant step in strengthening settlement in the Negev with an emphasis on the eastern Negev, which is a region of national strategic importance," Haaretz reported.

“The establishment of new settlements will move residents from the center of the country south, [which will] strengthen the Negev economy and increase security throughout the region,” Elkin said.

Israel's cabinet has plans to approve the other five communities, planned as Jewish neighborhoods. However, any plans would only be preliminary and would be referred to the National Planning Administration for further consideration.

The process is expected to take several years.