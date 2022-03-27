Israel wants to preserve Western Wall’s ‘Orthodox character’ - Yamina MK

'Idit Silman’s remarks are very disappointing. This is… a perception that reflects a cultural decline'

Israeli parliamentary member Idit Silman said Saturday that implementing the “Kotel Compromise” of the Western Wall will not happen during the current government’s coalition because “much of it is one big demagoguery.”

The “Kotel Compromise” was an agreement reached between liberal Jewish denominations and Orthodox Jewish groups in 2016 to expand the “mixed” prayer area for men and women into the southern part of the Western Wall.

Contrasting the existing situation, access to the “mixed” prayer area was supposed to be from the main entrance to the wall and to be run by a council that included non-Orthodox representatives.

However, the government backtracked from the plan the year after due to pressure from ultra-Orthodox parties.

The goal of the current government is to preserve the Orthodox character of the Western Wall, the coalition chairwoman and member of the right-wing Yamina party Silman told Kan public broadcaster.

“If we look at the people of Israel in general, most of them aren’t in this state of mind [to implement the compromise],” she said.

“There is a minority [of support] and it is our role to make sure that its voice isn’t strong and significant and that it does not prevail.”

In response, the Israeli Reform movement said the compromise “represents a suitable solution that addresses the needs of everyone who wishes to pray at the Western Wall,” Kan reported.

“Idit Silman’s remarks are very disappointing,” said Dr. Yizhar Hess, deputy chairman of the World Zionist Organization.

“This is… a perception that reflects a cultural decline.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told The Jerusalem Post in January that the “Kotel Compromise” will not be achievable while he’s running the government.

“We knew in advance that we cannot advance everything.”