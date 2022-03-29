Netanyahu trial: Filber to be questioned like hostile witness

Court stops short of officially declaring Filber a hostile witness

The corruption trial of ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu reached a critical moment on Tuesday after a prosecutor requested to treat the former prime minister’s testifying aide, Shlomo Filber, as a hostile witness.

The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday authorized the request without officially declaring Filber as hostile, paving the way for the prosecution to cross-examine the witness on his answers to prior interrogations.

Yehudit Tirosh, the prosecutor who issued the request, said that the aide-turned-state-witness delivered “statements that have the potential to change the picture” and provided answers which contradicted elements of the testimony Filber gave the police earlier, according to Haaretz.

Should the state witness officially be declared hostile by the court, the testimony he gave the police earlier will receive greater weight and Filber’s immunity deal with the prosecution could be threatened.

Filber contested the classification and expressed to the court that he does not see himself as a hostile witness.

“I just tried to be precise. It was a bit out of proportion. I intend to continue to be close to my version,” the witness said, Haaretz reported.

“It is both difficult for me mentally and also a complex issue. I would like to withdraw my previous answer,” Filber added.