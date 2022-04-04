Israel: Coalition at odds over Passover ruling

Coalition whip criticizes health minister over decision to allow chametz in hospitals

The Jewish spring holiday of Passover commemorating the exodus from Egypt traditionally brings with it the debate over chametz, or flour products, which Jews are forbidden to eat during the festival.

It underlines the tensions over separation of religion and state.

This year, with the current eclectic coalition in Israel, the debate over Passover rules might mean further political instability.

Coalition whip MK Idit Silman from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz over his intention to allow the chametz into hospitals during Passover.

"People in the Holocaust fasted on Passover so as not to eat chametz, and a minister in the state of Israel within a coalition like ours unfortunately intends to introduce chametz," Silman said.

"Beyond being a personal injury and a contempt for coalition members, it is a contempt for almost 70 percent of the Israeli public," she continued. "The people of Israel have certain values that entire generations have killed themselves on, and we in the current government will not be part of their overthrow and we must respect the public."

As prohibited in the Torah, Jews are not allowed to eat, sell or benefit from chametz, which means any product with leavening agents, or simply put, anything flour related during the eight days of Passover.

In the state of Israel, there is a law that stipulates that during the holiday, a business owner "shall not publicly display a chametz product for sale or consumption."

But the point of contention is what happens in public spheres such as hospitals where not everyone observes this tradition but can't purchase chametz products.

According to a Supreme Court ruling, hospitals are obliged to respect the entire public with strict adherence to the principles of freedom of religion, equality and human dignity without harm and without coercion.

Horowitz said he simply reminded hospitals of that ruling ahead of the holiday.