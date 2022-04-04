Israel's Finance Minister condemns 'war crimes,' but not Russia

'There are mutual accusations here... Ukraine blames Russia, and Russia blames Ukraine,' says Lieberman

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman did not condemn Russia on Monday when discussing the war in Ukraine, instead stating there are "mutual accusations" between the two countries.

“We all condemn war crimes,” Lieberman told Army Radio, responding to a question about the alleged Bucha Massacre, where almost 300 people were buried in mass graves.

"There are mutual accusations here... Ukraine blames Russia, and Russia blames Ukraine.”

Instead of condemning one side, the Finance Minister said, “we need to understand there is a bloody war there, and we need to maintain Israel’s moral position and, at the same time, our interests.”

Lieberman told KAN Reshet Bet that his priorities are with Israel "first and foremost."

Responding to Lieberman, Ukraine's embassy in Israel issued a statement from Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk.

“I invite Mr. Lieberman to come to Ukraine. We will take him with a convoy to Bucha and to other places where he can see for himself the bodies of civilians and meet the women who were tied up and raped. Maybe then he will know what happened,” Korniychuk said in the statement.

This exchange comes a day after Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that “it is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific images from the city of Bucha near Kyiv, from after the Russian army left. Intentionally harming a civilian population is a war crime, and I strongly condemn it.”