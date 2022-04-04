Israel's Gantz calls Lapid's Damascus Gate visit 'provocative'

'Let’s not do things that undermine stability, which is critical during this period,' says Gantz

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's tour at flashpoint Damascus Gate in Jerusalem a "provocation" during an interview on Monday.

While speaking with 103FM Radio, Gantz was asked about Lapid's Sunday afternoon visit, where he toured with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and other members of his Yesh Atid party.

“Without getting into this specific tour, I say that we should not do things that are provocative; let’s not do things that undermine stability, which is critical during this period,” Gantz stated..

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority issued statements panning Lapid for the visit.

The PA Foreign Ministry “condemns in the strongest terms the provocative incursion by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in the Bab al-Amud [Damascus Gate] area in occupied Jerusalem, and strongly condemns the promises he made to Jewish extremists to deploy more occupation forces and police in Jerusalem under the pretext of providing protection for them during the Jewish holidays,” it said in a statement Sunday night, according to The Times of Israel.

The statement said that Lapid was “inciting against the Palestinians… as if there are only Jewish holidays… in complete disregard for the existence of Muslim and Christian holidays, and in denial of the fact that it is the Jewish extremists who attack the Christian and Islamic sanctities and their followers.”

Hamas called Lapid's visit a "dangerous escalation and provocation," Hebrew media reported.

“We and our people have pledged to defend Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa by force and by all means at our disposal,” it added.