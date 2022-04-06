Report: Religious Zionism head allegedly wrote Silman's resignation letter

'Bezalel Smotrich’s office' is listed as the creator of Idit Silman's resignation document

A report published Wednesday claims that Israeli parliament member Idit Silman's (Yamina party) letter of resignation from the coalition was written by - or with the help of - Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionism party.

Smotrich, a strong critic of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, engages in frequent battles with Bennett. He used to be a member of Bennett’s right-wing Yamina party, until he left to form his own party with Itamar Ben-Gvir leading up to the March 2021 elections.

“Bezalel Smotrich’s office” was listed as the creator of the resignation document, and he allegedly worked on the letter, according to the ultra-Orthodox news site Kikar Hashabbat.

Some, however, suggest that the label on the document could have been due to Silman's office possessing a computer that originally belonged to Smotrich.

Smotrich refused to comment on the report in an interview with public broadcaster Kan.

This report comes hours after Silman announced her departure from the coalition over its "harming" Jewish identity in Israel, meaning the coalition government lost its parliamentary majority.

In her resignation letter, Silman stated she had "joined the current coalition out of a genuine desire to produce unity and closeness on the basis of the common good that unites us as a people and as a state," according to The Jerusalem Post.

However, her core values are now "inconsistent with the current reality," she said.

"It's time to recalibrate our route. To try and establish a national, Jewish, Zionist government. Let us join hands and realize the values for which we have been elected."