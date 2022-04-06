Netanyahu tells 'weak' government to 'go home' at rally

Opposition leader delivers remarks after shock exit of coalition whip Idit Silman

Former Israeli prime minister and leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu called on more right-wing parliament members to defect from the ruling coalition on Wednesday night.

The Likud chairman spoke to thousands of supporters in Jerusalem after earlier on Wednesday coalition whip Idit Silman from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party announced her resignation.

"It is time for unity. It is time to return home and come back to the national camp," Netanyahu said.

"Our door is open for anyone."

Netanyahu's speech was disrupted by chants of "Bibi, king of Israel" amid the energetic crowd.

"When the real national camp is united, we secure the safety and future of Israel," the Likud leader said. "But when we are not united, we received this dangerous and failing government."

The diverse coalition that unseated Netanyahu this past summer after 12 years as Israel's longest-serving prime minister is facing its biggest crisis since its formation with Silman's exit eliminating its parliamentary majority.

Telling the current government to "go home," Netanyahu said that Israel needs a "strong government that will fight terror, block Iran and maintain the heritage of Israel."

The former premier concluded by saying that there is "great energy here... you feel where this is going."

Bennett for his part reacted to the news of Silman's resignation by saying that she "broke" after constant abuse from Netanyahu's supporters as well as backers of Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party.