Israel: Snap polls show likely stalemate in case of new elections

38 percent of poll respondents support Idit Silman's decision to resign

Several polls were published on Wednesday, following the resignation of Idit Silman from Israel's governing coalition, showing the results in the event of new elections.

Silman's departure from the coalition means the government has lost it's one-seat majority.

Israel's Channel 13 published a poll indicating that the right-wing Likud party would earn 38 seats if a new election is held sometime soon.

Religious Zionist would earn eight seats, and Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would gain seven seats, meaning that Netanyahu's bloc could earn 60 seats.

Meanwhile, according to Channel 13, Yesh Atid, headed by current Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, would earn 17 seats, and Blue and White - led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz - would gain nine seats.

Yamina, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party, would earn seven seats. Labor and Yisrael Beytenu would gain six seats, Meretz would acquire five seats, and Ra'am would earn four seats.

New Hope, however, would not pass the threshold required to enter the parliament (Knesset).

However, a Kan news poll stated that if elections were held today, Netanyahu's Likud party would earn 35 seats, and Religious Zionist and Shas would earn 8.

Among coalition parties, Yesh Atid would earn 19, Yamina falling to six seats, and Blue and White would stay at eight.

When asked by Kan whether the respondents supported Silman's decision to resign, 38 percent of respondents said they supported it, and 48 said they opposed it.

In all three polls, Netanyahu's bloc would not be able to form a coalition without the support of a party currently in the government.