Political drama in Israel after governing coalition loses majority

Could the opposition make Yair Lapid the next prime minister? Ariel Kahana explains

Ariel Kahana, diplomatic correspondent for Israel Hayom, talked with i24NEWS on Thursday about the current political situation in Israel after Idit Silman defected, and explained what's next in the Israeli political scene.

He described the risks from the perspective of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu to attempt to regain power by pulling more right-wing members of the coalition to his side.

Dissolving the Knesset, Israel's parliament, and triggering new elections would place current foreign minister and alternate prime minister, Yair Lapid, as the new leader of the country on a temporary basis.

"If they pull another Knesset member from the coalition, they might make Lapid prime minister, which they probably do not want. And Lapid would stay prime minister as we would probably go to new elections ⁠— 5th, 6th, 7th elections. He would stay prime minister as long as there is no decision by the voter on who gets the majority," Kahana said.

"That is definitely another consideration that all sides have to take."

Watch the interview: