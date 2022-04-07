Meretz MK speaks with i24NEWS amid coalition crisis

'This government is very important to Israel, to the citizens of Israel, to Israeli democracy'

As Israel's governing coalition scrambles to retain its lawmakers after Idit Silman's resignation, Ali Salalha of the left-wing Meretz party sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the parliament and his thoughts on Silman's decision.

Salalha is a Druze politician who replaced Issawi Frej in 2021 when he resigned under the Norwegian Law.

While speaking to i24NEWS, Salalha referred to Silman as his "friend," as they worked together on the Health Committee, yet noted that she was "wrong" and that she should reverse her decision to resign.

"This government is very important to Israel, to the citizens of Israel, to Israeli democracy."

He stated that the Meretz party "will do everything to maintain the stability of the government," stating that he wants the Joint List - consisting of three Arab-majority parties in Israel - to support the coalition.

"This government is the best government that Israel has had since 1948," Salalha continued.

When asked what he thought about the possibility of another round of elections, Salalha said, "Who gave her (Silman) the assurance that she will have what they tell her?" Possibly referring to reports that former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly promised her the role of health minister if he regains power.

"I am sure that Benjamin Netanyahu wants to come back to the government to be prime minister, and he will forget Silman and the others."

He also said that the best thing for Silman is to come back to the coalition.