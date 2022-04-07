Israel: Finance Minister meets demand from Yamina MK

Avigdor Lieberman agrees to postpone the end of daycare subsidies

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman met one of the three demands of Yamina MK Nir Orbach on Thursday after Orbach threatened to join the opposition.

This comes a day after Idit Silman abruptly resigned.

Orbach and Lieberman agreed to postpone the end of daycare subsidies for the children of yeshiva students to 2024, meeting one of the demands of the Yamina member.

In July, Lieberman - head of Yisrael Beitenu - announced plans to reform daycare subsidies for children up to age 3, the new rules stating the subsidies would only be granted if both the child's parents work at least 24 hours a week. This effectively ended them for roughly 21,000 children of ultra-Orthodox parents whose fathers learn full-time.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512064352009928710 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lieberman and Orbach also "agreed to make any effort needed to stabilize the coalition," Haaretz reported, citing a statement from Orbach's office.

Other demands from Orbach include the convening of the planning commission to authorize the building of new homes in the West Bank and connecting West Bank outposts to the electricity grid.

“Without a solution to these issues, I can’t stay in the coalition,” Orbach said.

The unmet demands create tension for the diverse coalition that contains Israel's left-wing parties.

MK Yair Golan of Meretz tweeted at Orbach, warning him, "Do not slip into the path of national populism."