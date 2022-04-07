Israel: Yamina declares MK Chikli a 'defector'

'MK Chikli chose to divorce from the faction and act in complete opposition to its positions,' says Yamina

Just one day after Idit Silman resigned from Israel's coalition, the right-wing Yamina party declared MK Amichai Chikli a defector on Thursday.

The action needs to be ratified by the Knesset (Israel's parliament) House Committee, with the next meeting scheduled for April 25.

"Since the formation of the government, it has been headed by the Yamina faction, and even before it was formed, MK Chikli chose to divorce from the faction and act in complete opposition to its positions, with active and deliberate activity to thwart the faction, the coalition and the Israeli government," the Yamina party, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said in an announcement, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Chikli is not counted among the coalition's members, refusing to vote for crucial legislation, including Israel's state budget.

Parliament rules prevent any MK declared a defector from joining any faction during the current Knesset term or serving as a minister or deputy minister.

Additionally, Chikli will also be prevented from running in the next round of elections with a party currently sitting in the Knesset - and according to Ra'am head Mansour Abbas in an interview with Kan, "Anyone who thinks that elections are not around the corner is mistaken."

However, Chikli could form a new political faction.

Idit Silman, who caused a panic with her sudden resignation on Wednesday, may herself be labeled a defector, destroying her chances to run in the next election with the Likud party, run by opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.