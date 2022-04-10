Report: Israel's Shaked held talks on joining opposition

Report comes shortly after Idit Silman left the coalition and Yamina declared Amichai Chikli a defector

Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked reportedly held talks with the Likud party - led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu - regarding joining the opposition, Israeli media reported over the weekend.

These reported talks came after Yamina MK Idit Silman left the governing coalition, leaving it without its parliamentary majority.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads the right-wing Yamina party.

Shaked, also a Yamina member, was told by Likud officials that she had two hours to decide if she wanted to defect, or they would look for another parliament (Knesset) member to do so, Channel 12 news reported.

The report, without citing any sources, claims that officials told Shaked that she could have any government role she wanted if she left the coalition.

Channel 12 reported that Shaked rejected the ultimatum; however, after meeting with several other Yamina MKs - Nir Orbach and Abir Kara - the three agreed to act as a group.

The Likud officials reportedly offered the three Yamina lawmakers spots on its slate in the next round of elections; however, three decided to try to make another attempt at reinforcing the current government.

The report comes after Yamina declared MK Amichai Chikli a defector, sending a message to other parliament members who may be preparing to jump ship.

This label will prevent Chikli from running in the next round of elections with a party currently sitting in the Knesset.