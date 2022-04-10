Israel: 'Defector' MK rails against PM Bennett

'I will continue on the path we swore to our voters to uphold at any price,' says Chikli

Amichai Chikli of Israel's right-wing Yamina party responded to party leader Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday after the party declared him a defector.

Chikli ran with Yamina in last year's elections; however, he broke with the party over the inclusion of the Islamist Ra'am faction in the coalition. Despite remaining in the Yamina party, he did not join the coalition, opposing it in significant votes, including June's initial vote of confidence.

In July, he voted against the Citizenship Law - which states that Palestinians who marry Israelis cannot receive citizenship or residence - resulting in it failing to pass, a major blow to the coalition.

On Thursday, one day after Yamina MK Idit Silman resigned from the coalition, Yamina moved to declare Chikli a defector.

Chikli stated in a tweet he was only informed of the decision after landing in Moldova as part of a mission assisting refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

“And who is declaring [me a defector]? One whose lust for power led him to an unprecedented breach of the voters’ trust,” Chikli wrote on Twitter.

He continued, “I will continue on the path we swore to our voters to uphold at any price.”

However, the defection still needs to be ratified by the Knesset (Israel's parliament) House Committee, with the next meeting scheduled for April 25.

Parliament rules prevent any MK declared a defector from joining any faction during the current Knesset term or serving as a minister or deputy minister. Additionally, Chikli will also be prevented from running in the next round of elections with a party currently sitting in the Knesset.