Israeli lawmaker criticized for saying Arabs should quit the police

Aymen Odeh's comments will be examined by the Israeli courts as a possible call for treason

Arab Israeli lawmaker Aymen Odeh, head of the Joint Arab List in the Israeli parliament, has called on Arab citizens of Israel serving in the security forces to lay down their arms and quit.

The video caused an uproar in Israel.

Odeh called it a "humanitarian and nationalistic call of the Palestinian people."

His comments as an Israeli lawmaker will be examined by the Israeli courts as a possible call for treason.

Following the remarks, the police contacted the State Attorney's Office to check if it was incitement out of concern that the comments could incite people against law enforcement.

"It is important for me to tell you from here, from the Damascus Gate. It is a shame for a young Palestinian or his family to agree that a Palestinian will enlist in what is called the security forces. In practice, it is the occupation forces," Odeh said.

"The forces that are here are harming the dignity of our people, harming the dignities of our families and harming those who want to pray in the Al Aqsa Mosque."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday morning took to Twitter to express support for Israeli Arabs serving in the security forces.

"I am proud of Arab soldiers in the IDF, Arab soldiers in Israel Police and all members of the security forces, from all religions and sectors, who protect us in these days," tweeted Bennett.